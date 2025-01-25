Kiran Abbavaram demanding Big Remuneration

After delivering a series of debacles, Kiran Abbavaram is back with KA. The thriller collected good money and the makers made handsome profits. Kiran Abbavaram too is not in a hurry and is doing films on a slow note. The actor is said to have hiked his fee and he is demanding big remuneration for his upcoming films. He completed the shoot of Dilruba long ago and the film is slated for February 14th release.

For all the new films after Dilruba, Kiran Abbavaram is demanding Rs 5 crores remuneration. He is in talks for the sequel of KA and the film rolls next year. Before this, he will work with Baby director Sai Razesh and SKN. He is quoting Rs 5 crores remuneration for the film. Some of them are negotiating deals with Kiran Abbavaram and the young actor is also working on new scripts with youngsters. Kiran Abbavaram is also one young actor who promotes his films aggressively and is a man away from controversies. If Dilruba ends up as a decent hit, all the producers of his upcoming films will not hesitate to pay him the quoted remuneration.