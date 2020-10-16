Nandigam Suresh escapes attack by an Amaravati resident

Controversial YCP MP Nandigam Suresh narrowly escaped from an attack right outside his house in Uddandarayunipalem village in Amaravati Capital City area. Just when the attacker was about to approach the MP, the gunmen sprung into action and caught hold of the person. The incident happened when Mr. Suresh came out of his residence during late night hours on some minor work. The attack was made when he opened his car door and was about to sit into the seat.

The attacker was caught and handed over to the local police. He was identified as one Bathula Poornachandra Rao, a resident of the neighbouring Mandadam village in Amaravati Capital area itself. The followers of Nandigam Suresh are saying that the attacker is a TDP activist and that it was a deliberate attempt to target the MP. It is well known the Amaravati farmers, rythu coolies and women were unhappy and disappointed with Nandigam Suresh for his outright support to the 3 Capitals Bills.

Even though a resident of Amaravati area, Nandigam Suresh has not been supporting the Capital city agitation. Not only that, he has been making humiliating remarks against the agitators. The MP has been an unquestioning, diehard loyalist of CM Jagan Reddy right from the days before the 2019 election. Without any background, he was given an MP ticket from Bapatla that eventually led to his getting elected to the Parliament in his first attempt itself.

The latest attack has come as a deep shock to the YCP local leaders themselves. The Government and the police have been taking tough action against the anti-YCP individuals but still the attacker ventured to target none other than the ruling party MP himself right in front of his residence and in the presence of his gunmen.