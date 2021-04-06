Nani and Naga Chaitanya tensed

The second wave of coronavirus is all over the country and some of the states imposed restrictions to bring things to their control. The cases are slowly taking a rise in AP and Telangana. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab will have a wide release and the film is expected to have a comfortable first-week run. Trade analysts are puzzled about the film’s second-week run. Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story and Nani’s Tuck Jagadish are the upcoming releases after Vakeel Saab and they will face the heat of coronavirus. The makers of these films made decent profits even before the release.

Nani and Naga Chaitanya are puzzled, tensed with the current situation. The entire fate of summer will depend on the footfalls of these films. The makers of Love Story and Tuck Jagadish will take the final call after the release of Vakeel Saab. There are talks that the daily tally of cases will touch 2 lakh mark and if this happens, all the summer releases will be postponed. The discussion about 50 percent occupancy too is on currently. As of now, Vakeel Saab is the only film that will have a wide and comfortable release during this coronavirus season. We have to wait to see if the family crowds reach the theatres in this critical times.