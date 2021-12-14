Nani Fans Will Go Crazy Watching SSR: Sai Pallavi

Natural Star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is releasing on the 24th of this month. The team kickstarted their promotions with a Royal Pre-release event in Warangal which has witnessed a huge crowd. A super impressive trailer is also released at the same event.

As always Sai Pallavi is the center of an attraction along with Nani. Her speech also received a massive response from the crowd. “Shyam Singha Roy will have two different Worlds – Vasu’s and Shyam Singha Roy’s. The credit goes to three persons -Art Director Avinash, Sanu Varghese, and Neerja Kona, the costume designer,” she said.

“It will a grand world altogether. You should appreciate the film watching it in the theaters. You will enjoy every frame. Nani fans will go crazy watching Shyam Singha Roy because he is like never before. I thank everyone for coming here. I don’t feel like coming from another state. You treat me like your own,” the actress added.