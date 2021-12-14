Date Locked For Radhe Shyam’s Trailer

Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is Tollywood’s next big pan-India outing. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is billed to be a proper love drama.

Coming to the topic, the theatrical trailer of Radhe Shyam has locked its arrival date. As per the latest announcement from the makers, the trailer of Radhe Shyam will be out on the 23rd of December.

The makers are holding a lavish pre-release event on the 23rd of this month and the trailer will be released at the event. The trailer will be unveiled by Prabhas’s fans, say the makers.

It is also heard that the makers of Radhe Shyam have lined up several other special surprises at Radhe Shyam event. Prabhas’s fans are apparently in for a joyful ride.

Radhe Shyam is hitting the big screens across the globe on 14th January 2022. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations.