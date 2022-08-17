Nani is the first to resume shoot

The Tollywood Producers brought the shoots to a small pause to discuss about the challenges and how to get back the hold on the film budgets. It has been more than 16 days since the strike started and the discussions are going on. The Producers Council and Active Producers Guild are expected to call off the strike today and announce about the shoots. Natural Star Nani asked his producers to resume the shoot of his upcoming movie Dasara. The makers approached the Producers Council and got their nod for the same.

The shoot of Dasara resumes tomorrow (August 18th) and it will happen in a specially constructed village set. Nani and the major cast, crew members will participate in the film’s shoot. Srikanth Odela is making his directorial debut with Dasara and the film is a rustic village-based entertainer. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Dasara is aimed for release in 2023 and it is named as the costliest film made in Nani’s career.