Ten Tollywood Releases in September

August turned out to be a huge relief for Telugu cinema and three films Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 have been declared as blockbusters during this dull phase of Tollywood. All eyes are now focused on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and the film will head for a pan-Indian release on August 25th across the globe. Now, September is heading for a mad rush and there would be ten small films releasing in this month. Young actors Sharwanand, Naga Shaurya, Vaisshnav Tej, Sree Vishnu, Sudheer Babu, Kiran Abbavaram and Satyadev are testing their luck in September. Here is the release chart of the month:

September 2nd: Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

September 9th: Oke Oka Jeevitham, Gurthunda Seetakalam and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini.

September 15th: Laththi (Vishal’s Dubbed Film).

September 16th: Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and Saakini Daakini.

September 23rd: Alluri and Krishna Vrinda Vihari.

September 30th: Ponniyan Selvan 1 (Mani Ratnam’s Dubbed Film)