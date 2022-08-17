Ugly Fan wars worrying Stars

There has been a great unity among the stars of Tollywood. Young actors are promoting the films of their co-stars and they are appreciating the super hit films through their social media platforms. But things are completely different with fans. Twitter turned out to be the best platform for fan wars and these wars reached new heights in the recent times. During the release of RRR, the fans of NTR and Ram Charan had heated arguments about the performances and the screentime of Charan and Tarak. It took months for the heat to calm down.

A negative wave of tweets started between the fans of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun couple of days ago. Twitter alone knows where it started and there are several hashtags trending. The fans of Bunny and Charan crossed several barriers and headed to abuse each other. The hashtags are trending from the past couple of days and the actors are tight-lipped. The actors are competing with their films and they share a great bonding in their personal lives. But unfortunately, the fans have been indulging in cheap wars on Twitter which is a disrespect for the stars. Our star actors are also worried about these unwanted trends and they are helpless.

Actors like Pawan Kalyan and NTR urged their fans not to participate in any fan wars and abuse other actors. Our happy stars should now step out with a strict stand and inform their disturbed fans not to involve in any ugly fan wars.