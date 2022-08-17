Active Producers Guild to make Big Announcements

It has been more than two weeks since the Tollywood producers called off the shoots. Several crucial meetings were held and special committees were formed to find possible solutions for the challenges faced by the producers. Several star actors are mounting pressure on their producers to resume the shoots at the earliest. The Active Producers Guild will meet this afternoon and they will discuss about the recent developments. There are strong talks that the shoots of Telugu films will resume from August 22nd.

The Active Producers Guild will interact with the media and will announce the developments this evening. The Producers Council is expected to announce the date of resuming the Tollywood shoots. On the other side, some of the producers are planning the schedules of their upcoming projects as the stars are mounting pressure on them. Some of the issues are yet to be resolved, the major problems are well discussed and the producers are keen to implement them for sure. The strict OTT release time cap issue too will be discussed today. Some big announcements coming today.