ISCKON wrote a Appreciation Letter to Karthikeya 2 team

Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 has been the sensational success story of this month. The film opened to packed houses and positive reviews in the Telugu states. This was expected as Karthikeya 1 was a big hit and the sequel’s trailer looked intriguing. The film is soaring higher and higher in Hindi markets, with screen counts increasing on a daily basis. The entire team is now celebrating this tremendous success.

Now, the crew has received a rare honour that no other film in the Indian film industry has received. The International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Calagary has issued the Karthikeya 2 team a letter of appreciation and gratitude. Previously, the ISCKON Vrindavan team invited the entire Karthikeya 2 team and launched the teaser with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Karthikeya 2 is evidently based on the ideology and spirituality of Lord Sri Krishna, which was evident. Now, the ISCKON team has applauded their efforts to show our history and has shown its support for all similar films.

With the love of a worldwide audience and the support of a spiritual society ISCKON, Karthikeya 2 is poised to soar to new heights. No doubt, Karthikeya 2 is an all time blockbuster hit in Tollywood this year. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupham Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Satya among others are seen in key roles.