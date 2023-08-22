Nani, Posani try hard to cover up their allegations

Former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani tried to cover up his allegations against film actor Chiranjeevi. Participating in Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday in Gudivada, Nani said that he did not criticise Chiranjeevi for his remarks on AP politics.

“We have clarity on our relationship with the Megastar. We understand each other very well. There are no misunderstandings between us,” Kodali Nani said. He said over 60 per cent of his supporters in the constituency are fans of the Megastar. “My comments were against Pawan Kalyan and not Chiranjeevi,” the firebrand MLA who often lets his tongue lose, said.

It may be mentioned here that Kodali Nani had given a serious retort on the day when Chiranjeevi advised the AP politicians to concentrate on laying roads and developing the state rather than finding fault with the film industry. Perhaps he was referring to a statement made by YSR Congress MP, V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha during the passing of 2023 Cinematography bill.

Kodali Nani also advised the film industry to mind their work and not dare to give advice to the ruling party. Now, he said his comments were not against Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, another actor and chairman of AP Film Development Corporation Posani Krishna Murali came before the media and said that his charges against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh were facts. He said Lokesh and his family members have purchased 14 acres of land outside Amaravati.

Earlier, he alleged that Lokesh had purchased 14 acres of land near Amaravati. It was on this charge that Lokesh had filed a defamation case against Posani in Mangalagiri Munsif Magistrate court.

Posani said that his comment was on the family purchasing the land and asserted that he was ready to prove it. He said “whether Lokesh purchased, or his family members purchased the land, it all belongs to Lokesh, and my charge stands right,” he said.

“If Heritage Group purchases a land, does it not belong to Lokesh and his family members,” he asked, giving clarity on his charge against Lokesh.