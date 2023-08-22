No power on earth can stifle my voice, declares Lokesh

“This is my late grandfather, NT Rama Rao’s, voice and no power on earth can stifle my voice,” declared TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

Addressing mammoth public meeting at Gannavaram as part of Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that this a land which has given birth to the historic personality, late NT Rama Rao, who has taken the self-respect of the Telugus to global level. An overwhelmed Lokesh is confident that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, will get washed out in this hurricane of massive turn out of youth.

Terming Jagan a coward, Lokesh pointed out that when Jagan had undertaken pada yatra the then TDP government did not create any obstructions and in fact, provided maximum security for him. “But when I started my Yuva Galam he started shivering and he instigated the police to create all sorts of trouble. Despite these problems I am continuing my pada yatra and no power on earth can stop it,” he declared.

Stating that Jagan is making Rs 3 cr per day through mafia which is Rs 90 cr per month, Lokesh made it clear that soon after the TDP comes back to power the sand, iron and cement prices will be reduced to make them closer to the common man. Making fun of the proposal to provide sticks to the pilgrims of Tirumala, the TDP national general secretary threw a challenge to the Tadepalle Palace whether the insiders too can carry sticks if a tiger enters the area.

Declaring that the coming TDP regime will provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all farm products, Lokesh dared the Ministers from Krishna district to come for an open debate on the development of the district. “I am asking you to come for a debate on under whose tenure the Krishna district witnessed progress,” Lokesh said.

Making it clear that the TDP will win the Gannavaram Assembly segment in the coming polls, Lokesh said the party will further develop the area. “Elect the TDP candidates from all the 16 Assembly constituencies and I am promising you that the Chintalapudi project will be completed and irrigation water will be supplied to the entire combined Krishna district,” he said.

Assuring the gathering that Bandar Port too will be completed and underground drainage will be constructed in Vijayawada, Lokesh said that all other pending projects will be taken up besides the capital city of Amaravati will also be completed.