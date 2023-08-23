Nani lines up two new Films

Natural Star Nani is not in a hurry and he has been picking up roles that would elevate him as an actor. After films like Shyam Singha Roy and Dasara, Nani is doing a classy film ‘Hi Nanna’ that is slated for Christmas release. There would be announcements made about his upcoming projects but none of his next film has been announced officially. Nani gave his nod for Vivek Athreya and the film will be produced by DVV Danayya. An official announcement will be made very soon.

Nani also recently gave his nod for Tamil director Cibi Chakravarthi and the film will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi. Nani is in plans to shoot for both these films simultaneously. The official announcements about these projects would be made at the right time.

