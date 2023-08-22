Sivoham: Ramesh Varma’s next thrilling adventure

Talented director Ramesh Varma, who delivered superhit with Rakshasudu, is gearing up to astonish audiences once more with his next film. On a large canvas, the director prepared a script.

The director was overjoyed today when he revealed the specifics of his upcoming project.

The film is titled Sivoham, and it is reported to have an extremely intriguing line. A big banner promoting this project.

Makers also unveiled a captivating poster which offers details about the film and how exciting its going to be. What we see here is a temple door which is locked and a powerful thrishul. Pooja related items can be seen in the forefront.

The caption on the poster “Other side of the devil” raises anticipation to next level.

This exciting project is bankrolled by Studio Green banner. KE Gnanavel Raja presenting the film. Santosh Detake will be handling the cinematography.

This is a mysterious saga and more details about this project will be announced soon.