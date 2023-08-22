Actor Prakash Raj Faces Police Case Over Chandrayaan-3 Joke

Noted actor Prakash Raj has found himself entangled in a legal controversy in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district following a social media post that allegedly mocked India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. The actor has been booked at the Banahatti police station, with a complaint lodged against him by leaders of Hindu organizations who demanded action over the post.

The source of contention is a caricature posted by Prakash Raj on a microblogging site, depicting a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea, with the caption “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.” This post drew swift backlash, with critics asserting that the Chandrayaan-3 mission holds significant pride for the nation. In response to the social media outrage, Prakash Raj offered a clarification on the same platform. He explained that his comment was intended as a joke and referred to a humorous allusion from the time of #Armstrong, where the focus was on celebrating a “Kerala Chaiwala.” The actor urged those who misinterpreted the joke to “GROW UP,” suggesting that the misunderstanding lies with them. But critics point out that he used the word “Chandrayaan” which is not related to Armstrong but the current mission of ISRO.

This incident underscores the fine line between humor and national sentiment, demonstrating the potential for online comments to lead to real-world legal actions. The controversy highlights the impact that social media posts can have in an era where perceptions are easily amplified and discussions can quickly turn into legal matters.