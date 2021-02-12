Nani’s ambitious ‘SSR’ begins in Bengal

Natural Star Nani’s most ambitious film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ has kick started its shooting.

This morning the shoot commenced in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata. Nani is joined by the three leading ladies i.e, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

This is going to be a lengthy schedule and crucial episodes on the principal cast will be canned.

Rahul Sankrityan is directing the movie ‘SSR’ and he will be presenting Nani in a never before avatar. Satyadev Janga has provided the story for the film.

Also the film has top technicians like Mickey J Meyer for music and Sanu John Varghese for the cinematography.

Niharika Entertainments banner is bankrolling ’SSR’ and this is their first production.