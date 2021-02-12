Uppena review
Uppena film has generated terrific buzz before it’s release. Trade analysts are expecting big opening numbers for Uppena which never happened for any small film in Telugu cinema. While the distributors are betting huge on the film, Uppena’s success is quite crucial for Telugu cinema and it would give a huge boost for the upcoming movies that are gearing up for release in February and March 2021.
Uppena features Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.Directed by debutante Buchibabu Sana , Uppena has released all over on February 12th. Let us see how it came out.
Stay Tuned for Telugu360 Uppena Review
Casting : Vijay Sethupathi, Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty
Director: Buchi Babu Sana
Writer: Buchi Babu Sana
Music : Devi Sri Prasad
Cinematography : Shamdat Sainudeen
Editing : Navin Nooli
Production:
Ashok Bandreddi : executive producer
Chiranjeevi Pedamallu : chief executive officer
Ravi Shankar Yalamanchil : producer
Anil Yerneni : executive producer
Naveen Yerneni: producer