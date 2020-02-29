Nani’s project lands in the hands of Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja has been struggling for success and his recent films failed to mint money at the box-office. After a disaster like Disco Raja, Ravi Teja is busy with Krack and he also has a film with Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja and Nani share a close bonding with each other. Nani is an occupied man and he referred one of his projects to Ravi Teja recently. Trinadha Rao Nakkina will direct this full-length entertainer.

Ravi Teja recently heard the script and he gave his nod for the film. Ravi Teja loved the entertainer and he promised to play the lead role in the film. The project is expected to start next year. People Media Factory will bankroll this film. Ravi Teja is in plans to pickup light-hearted entertainers instead of experimenting at this tough time in his career.