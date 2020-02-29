Why Pawan not responded on Naidu Vizag arrest?

Prior to his alliance with the BJP, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan used to immediately respond and condemn whenever the AP Police arrested TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu. He also used to criticise Jagan government on Amaravati protests and circar atrocities against opposition leaders. But, Pawan is unusually silent on the latest arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in Vizag. He did not even comment in twitter on the throwing of eggs, tomattos and chappals on Naidu convoy. Even leaders of his ally BJP have condemned this attack.

However, the TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has filled this gap this time. He used Power Star song to blame YCP social media on the issue of bad propaganda on Naidu Vizag visit. Butchaiah linked ‘Made in Andhra student’ song taken from Pawan’s Thammudu film. The MLA used this to highlight how YCP ‘PayTM’ batch of students are spreading falsehoods and lies on social media about Naidu. Butchaiah expressed surprise how the paid artists of YCP have infiltrated into students to suppress opposition programmes.