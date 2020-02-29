Nag’s Wild Dog inspired from Twin Blasts

King Nagarjuna is busy with the shoot of his next film titled Wild Dog. Solomon is the director and Nagarjuna plays an NIA cop in this action thriller. It is heard that the film is inspired from the Hyderabad’s twin blasts that took place in Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat. Some crucial episodes are recently canned in Lumbini Park in real locations.

Nagarjuna plays Vijay Varma, an IAS officer who is a specialist in encounters. Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher are the leading ladies in Wild Dog which is slated for summer release. Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainments are the producers. Right after this, Nag will start shooting for Bangarraju in the direction of Kalyan Krishna.