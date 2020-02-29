Hit Day1 AP/TS Collections – Good Opening

HIT Movie First Day Collections

Hit takes a good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 1.25 Cr. The opening is good in A centres especially multiplexes which generally contribute well for this type of films. B centres are decent. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 4Cr and film is expected to have a recovery of at least 80 per cent by the end of the weekend.

Below are the area wise shares

Area Day 1 Collections Nizam 0.66 Cr Ceeded 0.09 Cr UA 0.12 Cr Guntur 0.15 Cr East 0.05 Cr West 0.06 Cr Krishna 0.08 Cr Nellore 0.04 Cr Total 1.25 Cr