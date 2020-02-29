Hit Day1 AP/TS Collections – Good Opening

HIT Movie First Day Collections
Hit takes a good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 1.25 Cr. The opening is good in A centres especially multiplexes which generally contribute well for this type of films. B centres are decent. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 4Cr and film is expected to have a recovery of at least 80 per cent by the end of the weekend.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|0.66 Cr
|Ceeded
|0.09 Cr
|UA
|0.12 Cr
|Guntur
|0.15 Cr
|East
|0.05 Cr
|West
|0.06 Cr
|Krishna
|0.08 Cr
|Nellore
|0.04 Cr
|Total
|1.25 Cr
