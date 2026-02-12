Nani’s The Paradise Targets Ideal Date For Release

Natural Star Nani’s grand period action drama The Paradise has locked a new date, and it couldn’t be more favourable for the film’s box-office prospects. The team has moved away from the earlier March plan and will now arrive in cinemas on August 21, a slot that opens the door to one of the strongest holiday stretches of the year.

Landing on a Friday, the film steps right into a festive wave. The following Wednesday brings a double advantage with Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, setting the stage for sustained weekday footfalls. The second weekend gets an additional lift with Raksha Bandhan (August 28), and the third weekend follows it up with Janmashtami, creating a rare three-week chain of holidays that few releases are privileged to enjoy. For a large-scale spectacle like The Paradise, this timing is nothing short of ideal.

Currently being shot at a rapid pace in Hyderabad, the film is mounted on a massive canvas by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. The team is now filming Nani’s high-energy introduction song on an elaborate set, said to be one of the film’s standout moments.

With Srikanth Odela at the helm and Nani’s proven knack for smart positioning, The Paradise seems perfectly aligned for a powerful theatrical run- one that begins with a holiday and carries the momentum for weeks.