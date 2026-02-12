For the First Time, Mrunal Thakur responds on Wedding Rumors

Mrunal Thakur has been in the news for wrong reasons for some time. The actress is linked to Tamil actor Dhanush. Speculations said that the duo will get married on February 14th in a grand manner and the news created a sensation across the country. Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur remained tightlipped without responding much. Some enthusiastic media also posted statements on the name of Mrunal Thakur and the actress finally responded for the first time about her wedding.

“No, Because I don’t know who started this. I think February 14th is going to be April 1st which is April Fools day. First of all, I have been quoted. I never said anything. They just said I said so. It’s a scary space right now” told Mrunal Thakur when asked if the actress is getting married soon. The actress is currently promoting Do Deewane Seher Mein along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali releases soon.