Nani’s V teaser on February 17th

Nani and Sudheer Babu are teaming up for the first time for ‘V’, a stylish action thriller that is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film’s teaser will be out on February 17th. A stylish poster of Nani and Sudheer Babu is unveiled by the makers. Amit Trivedi is composing the music for V. Tollywood’s young sensation S Thaman is now on board to compose the background score for the film.

Thaman already started working on the score. Nani is playing a role with negative shades in the film. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies. Dil Raju is the producer and V releases on March 25th all over. Nani and Sudheer Babu are super confident on the film.