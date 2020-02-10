YCP blocks Select Committees lawlessly?

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is throwing all the established legislature practices to the winds. Now, the YCP Ministers have put such pressure on AP Council Secretary Krishnamacharyulu that he didn’t obey his Chairman MA Sharif’s order to form Select Committees. Obviously, the Secretary was also terrified that he would meet the same fate as that of Ex Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam and Ex Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao. Krishnamacharyulu just reported to Chairman that the Committees couldn’t be formed because this was in violation of the rules.

TDP MLCs picked up arguments with the Secretary but he remained in a state of shock and silence. Left with no choice, the TDP decided to take this issue also to the High Court. The opposition has decided to counter each and every illegality of Jagan Reddy Circar by filing any number of cases in the court.

On the other hand, YCP is going ahead freely violating laws and also resorting to contempt of court orders. Right now, Ministers say that since the Select Committees are not technically formed, the Council can no longer block the bills on Capital shifting and CRDA cancellation.