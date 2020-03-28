Nani’s watchlist during the Coronavirus Break

Natural Star Nani is one actor who is strict on his stand to deliver three releases every year. Except for some small breaks, the actor loves to keep himself busy with shoots and story discussions. His office has a bunch of young writers and directors always who work on interesting scripts. An unexpected coronavirus break left the actor to stay away from shoots and other film happenings. What do you think Nani is doing to kill time?

The actor several times told that he is a movie buff. For his hectic schedules, Nani had to miss several films. Right after he got the break, Nani prepared a list of films that he missed. He is now busy watching them across the OTT platforms. Right from Telugu films, Nani also has a list of web series and Hollywood flicks on his watchlist. Along with spending quality time with his family, Nani is now occupied watching the missed films. Eager to return back to work, Nani is also spending time cooking some delicious food for his family.