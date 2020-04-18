Nara Lokesh accused of lockdown violation for riding cycle

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was allegedly seen riding a bicycle while teaching his son Devansh skateboard on deserted roads, violating the lockdown measures in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday posted a video on Twitter, apparently filmed near Naidu’s residence here.

The ruling party leader tweeted that at a time when crores of people across the country are facing hardships due to corona disaster and are unable to come out of their houses, Chandrababu Naidu’s son is riding on roads and teaching skateboard to his son Devansh. “Hats off,” added the MP at the end of his tweet in Telugu.

The YSRCP leader posted the video amid the trading of allegations between the leaders of the ruling party and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been accusing YSRCP leaders of violating lockdown norms with impunity.