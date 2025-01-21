x
Nara Lokesh expounds AP’s AI initiatives at Davos

Published on January 21, 2025 by swathy

Nara Lokesh expounds AP’s AI initiatives at Davos

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh expounded initiatives taken up by the state in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance. Stressing on the growing importance of AI, young Minister highlighted that by 2030, AI will impact world economy by 19.9 trillion USD and 28 lakh jobs will be created in the next four years in India alone.

Nara Lokesh took part in the round table held on the topic ‘AI for Good: Shaping a Smart Sustainable Tomorrow’ at Davos.

“Global AI market is expected to reach USD 243 Billion in 2025. Is is estimated to grow at a whopping 27.68 percent till 2030. This points out to the growing importance of AI in our daily lives. As a result, Governments across the globe are ready to invest heavily in AI technology,” said Nara Lokesh, who is representing Indian state Andhra Pradesh at World Economic Forum meet.

“Andhra Pradesh Govt led by tech savvy CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a pioneer in using technology for public good. Continuing that tradition we are focusing on AI, deeptech and other emerging technologies. We have already tied up with Google and other tech companies to make use of AI in governance. We will soon create a revolutionary impact of delivery of governance services to citizens,” explained South Indian IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh also proclaimed that AP Govt is planning to set up AI City in state’s capital Amaravati.

Elucidating further, Nara Lokesh highlighted that with 27.86 percent growth rate, AI market size is expected to reach 8.3 Billion USD in India and how Indian Union Govt has already set up AI Mission with Rs 10,354 Cr to leverage the phenomenon.

Can Vishwambara make it for Summer Release?
