Politics

Chandrababu Naidu to Engage in High-Profile Meetings on Day 3 of Davos Visit

Published on January 22, 2025 by nymisha

Chandrababu Naidu to Engage in High-Profile Meetings on Day 3 of Davos Visit

Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2025: On the third day of the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, continues his relentless pursuit of attracting global investments to the state.

His schedule today is packed with crucial face-to-face meetings with leaders from various industrial sectors, furthering Andhra Pradesh’s global economic aspirations.

Key Highlights of Day 3:

1.High-Level Meetings with Industry Leaders:
The Chief Minister is set to meet with the top executives of global giants, including:

->Unilever
->DP World Group
->Petroleum National Berhad (Petronas)
->Google Cloud
->PepsiCo
->AstraZeneca

2.Discussion with Global Visionaries:

Chandrababu Naidu will also meet with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and representatives of the World Economic Forum. These discussions aim to foster partnerships to propel Andhra Pradesh’s socio-economic development.

3.MoU Signing with Greenko:

The Andhra Pradesh government will formalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenko, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy initiatives.

4.Participation in Key Roundtable Discussions:

The Chief Minister will actively participate in roundtable sessions focusing on:

->Natural Farming
->Human Mission Collaboration
->Green Hydrogen and Renewable Energy

5.Promoting Investment Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh:

Chandrababu Naidu will present a compelling case for Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination, showcasing the state’s robust infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and immense potential in diverse sectors.

Focus Areas:

The Chief Minister’s engagements at the WEF highlight his commitment to transformative initiatives in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and cutting-edge technology.
