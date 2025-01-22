x
Naga Shaurya’s Bad Boy Karthik 1st Look: Massy

Published on January 22, 2025 by nymisha

Naga Shaurya’s Bad Boy Karthik 1st Look: Massy

Naga Shaurya has previously collaborated with a few debut directors, and now he introduces another first-timer, Raam Desina, with his new film, which is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the Sri Vaishnavi Films banner.

To mark Naga Shaurya’s birthday today, the makers have revealed the title of the film, Bad Boy Karthik. The first-look poster, which has also been unveiled, showcases Naga Shaurya in a massy avatar. With an intense, unyielding stare, he exudes aggression while sitting on the van. Blood marks on his hands and forehead suggest the gritty, action-packed nature of the film.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this movie. Cinematographer Rasool Ellore handles the visuals, while Harris Jayaraj composes the music.

With the shooting reached last phase, the makers are now looking for the perfect release window for the film.

