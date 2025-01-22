x
Home > Politics

CtrlS cements Hyderabad’s dominance in Data Centres space

Published on January 22, 2025 by nymisha

CtrlS cements Hyderabad’s dominance in Data Centres space

Hyderabad-based CtrlS has committed fresh investment of Rs 10,000 Cr for expanding its operations in the Telangana capital. The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum Meet in Davos, as CtrlS founder Sridhar Pinnapureddy met Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The fresh investment will be used to set up 612 MW data centre in Hyderabad. This is going to be the largest data centre in Asia and will undoubtedly place Hyderabad as the dominant player in data centres ecosystem. It is estimated to create about 3600 jobs directly and indirectly.

Saying that data is the new oil, Telangana IT Min Sridhar Babu thanked and patted CtrlS founder Sridhar Pinnapureddy for making heavy investments on data centres in Hyderabad, which will eventually lead to more jobs and growth in the city’s vibrant IT ecosystem.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Hyderabad’s very own tech entrepreneur, has been one of the prominent figures in Hyderabad IT community. With his steadfast focus on setting up world class data centres, he has ensured CtrlS emerge as a key player in data centres ecosystem at global level. In the process, he has also significantly contributed to Hyderabad’s IT sector.

With latest investment of Rs 10,000 Cr, Sridhar Reddy made a key move which will not just secure CtrlS future but also ensure Hyderabad’s dominance in Data Centres ecosystem.

