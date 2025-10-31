x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Nara Rohit Ties the Knot

Published on October 31, 2025 by sankar

Nara Rohit Ties the Knot

Young Tollywood actor Nara Rohit got married to his lady love Sirisha Lella in a grand wedding that took place last night in Hyderabad. After four days of pre-wedding celebrations, Nara Rohit got married to Sirisha in the presence of family members and friends last night. AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with several politicians, businessmen and film celebrities attended the wedding. Nara Rohit and Sirisha got engaged last year.

But the wedding was postponed because of the demise of Nara Rohit’s father Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. Rohit is the son of Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s brother Ramamurthy Naidu. On the work front, Rohit made a decent comeback with Sundarakanda. He has few new films lined up and they will be announced soon. Wishing Nara Rohit and Sirisha a very happy Married Life.

