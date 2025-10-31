Nara Rohit Ties the Knot

Young Tollywood actor Nara Rohit got married to his lady love Sirisha Lella in a grand wedding that took place last night in Hyderabad. After four days of pre-wedding celebrations, Nara Rohit got married to Sirisha in the presence of family members and friends last night. AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with several politicians, businessmen and film celebrities attended the wedding. Nara Rohit and Sirisha got engaged last year.

But the wedding was postponed because of the demise of Nara Rohit’s father Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. Rohit is the son of Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s brother Ramamurthy Naidu. On the work front, Rohit made a decent comeback with Sundarakanda. He has few new films lined up and they will be announced soon. Wishing Nara Rohit and Sirisha a very happy Married Life.