Home > Politics

Mega Railway Expansion to Transform Andhra Pradesh

Published on October 31, 2025 by nymisha

Mega Railway Expansion to Transform Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major transformation in its railway infrastructure as the Railways Ministry prepares to build a Mega Coaching Terminal in Amaravati, along with large-scale expansions at Vijayawada, Gannavaram, and Guntur stations. The ambitious projects reflect Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to turn the state into a hub of connectivity, commerce, and modern infrastructure.

Amaravati to Host a Mega Coaching Terminal

Plans are in motion to develop Amaravati as a key railway junction for future traffic across the capital region. The upcoming Mega Coaching Terminal will feature eight platforms and eight railway lines. Each platform will be capable of handling 24-coach LHB trains, allowing the terminal to manage operations for up to 120 trains a day.

To support train maintenance, the Railways will build six pit lines, one of which will be dedicated exclusively to the Vande Bharat Express. The project will be developed on 300 acres of land that has been requested from the state government.

The terminal will be located on the new 56-kilometre rail line between Errupalem and Namburu, with Amaravati serving as the main station. As a coaching terminal, it will function as both the starting and ending point for trains, with all maintenance activities taking place on-site. This marks a crucial step in making Amaravati a central hub for railway operations in South India.

Gannavaram Emerging as Vijayawada’s Alternative

To ease the heavy load on Vijayawada Junction, the Railways is planning a Mega Coaching Terminal at Gannavaram. The station currently has three platforms, but future expansion will raise that number to ten platforms and ten railway lines. Once completed, the terminal will handle the movement of over 200 trains daily. Similar to how Secunderabad’s traffic was decongested through the Charlapalli terminal, Gannavaram will serve as a parallel terminal to Vijayawada. The Railways has requested 143 acres of land for the project, which will also include four pit lines for train maintenance.

Vijayawada Station to Get a Major Upgrade

Approximately 200 trains pass through Vijayawada, making it one of the busiest train stations in South India. The goal of the extension plan is to raise its daily capacity to 300 trains. To handle lengthy trains with up to 28 LHB or 24 ICF coaches, the current platforms 1, 2, and 3 will be expanded. To improve efficiency, the station’s entry speed will be raised from 15 km/h to 40–50 km/h, allowing trains to enter and exit more quickly. In addition to increasing passenger convenience, the modernisation of Vijayawada station will solidify its standing as a crucial railway intersection on the southern route.

Guntur Station to Add a New Platform

The list of upgrades also includes Guntur station. At the moment, it runs seven platforms and oversees over 120 trains every day. The addition of a new platform will raise its capacity to handle up to 170 trains per day. The project will further enhance connectivity between Guntur and the rest of the state.

A New Era of Connectivity for Andhra Pradesh

These railway projects symbolise Andhra Pradesh’s fast-paced transformation under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. The state is establishing itself as a major economic and transportation hub by incorporating top-notch infrastructure, enhancing logistics, and increasing connectivity. Amaravati’s transformation into a Mega Coaching Terminal and the growth of significant train stations represent a turning point in the state’s modernisation process and are a direct result of Andhra Pradesh’s reinvigorated ambition and progressive leadership.

