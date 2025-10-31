It is not like a re-release for the franchise of Bahubali. The film titled Bahubali: The Epic opened on a super strong note with packed houses across the Telugu states on the evening of October 30th. The film lovers rushed to theatres to watch the film. Before this, Bahubali: The Epic opened on a great note across North America and other international territories. A 3 hour and 44 minute film did not sound lengthy because of the efforts the team has kept.

MM Keeravani added life with his background score while Rajamouli’s team convinced that Bahubali: The Epic is not an old film. The remastered version is visually fantastic to watch on the big screen. All those who could not watch it a decade ago should give it a try. Considering the openings and the day one bookings, Bahubali: The Epic is expected to shatter all the existing records among the re-releases. For the time and the efforts the team has put, the makers will make big profits again. Bahubali rewrites history after a Decade. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser played the lead roles in Baahubali directed by SS Rajamouli. Arka Media Works are the producers.