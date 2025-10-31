x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bahubali Rewrites History after a Decade

Published on October 31, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Big Hits Streaming on OTT This Weekend
image
Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe
image
Bahubali Rewrites History after a Decade
image
Mega Railway Expansion to Transform Andhra Pradesh
image
Nara Rohit Ties the Knot

Bahubali Rewrites History after a Decade

It is not like a re-release for the franchise of Bahubali. The film titled Bahubali: The Epic opened on a super strong note with packed houses across the Telugu states on the evening of October 30th. The film lovers rushed to theatres to watch the film. Before this, Bahubali: The Epic opened on a great note across North America and other international territories. A 3 hour and 44 minute film did not sound lengthy because of the efforts the team has kept.

MM Keeravani added life with his background score while Rajamouli’s team convinced that Bahubali: The Epic is not an old film. The remastered version is visually fantastic to watch on the big screen. All those who could not watch it a decade ago should give it a try. Considering the openings and the day one bookings, Bahubali: The Epic is expected to shatter all the existing records among the re-releases. For the time and the efforts the team has put, the makers will make big profits again. Bahubali rewrites history after a Decade. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser played the lead roles in Baahubali directed by SS Rajamouli. Arka Media Works are the producers.

Next Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe Previous Mega Railway Expansion to Transform Andhra Pradesh
else

TRENDING

image
Big Hits Streaming on OTT This Weekend
image
Bahubali Rewrites History after a Decade
image
Nara Rohit Ties the Knot

Latest

image
Big Hits Streaming on OTT This Weekend
image
Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe
image
Bahubali Rewrites History after a Decade
image
Mega Railway Expansion to Transform Andhra Pradesh
image
Nara Rohit Ties the Knot

Most Read

image
Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe
image
Mega Railway Expansion to Transform Andhra Pradesh
image
Jagan’s Return After Cyclone Sparks Criticism and Disappointment

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025