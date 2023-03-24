Naresh’s Malli Pelli

Naresh and Pavithra are in news again. The duo has announced a movie titled “Malli Pelli”. The film is written and directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under Vijaya Krishna Movies banner. The first look has been released today. Malli Pelli will be released in Telugu and Kannada.

Pavithra was seen making a rangoli and Naresh is sitting beside her and admiring. Even though the first-look poster is pleasant, the sensible romance between Naresh and Pavithra is uncomfortable. After many controversies, the duo got married in a silent manner and announced it with a video. People started guessing on Malli Pelli that, whether the love between them has been picturised or whether the released videos were part of the film.