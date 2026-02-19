Nawab Cafe USA Premieres TODAY

Harshika Productions’ upcoming Telugu film Nawab Cafe is all set for its USA theatrical release.

Nawab Cafe is a heartfelt Telugu drama that blends emotion, relationships, and a story rooted in warmth and legacy.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 20.

Earlier announced under the title ChaiWala, the film will now release as Nawab Café.

The film features Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini and Rajkumar Kasireddy in key roles, with music by Prashanth R Vihari, produced by Radha V Papudippu and Co-Produced by Venkat R Papudippu under Harshika Productions.

USA bookings are now open, with premieres beginning today ahead of the grand theatrical release on February 20.

Crafted with rich emotions, memorable music, and a visually immersive experience, Nawab Cafe is truly a film meant to be experienced on the big screen.

