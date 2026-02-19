x
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Nawab Cafe USA Premieres TODAY

Published on February 19, 2026

Nawab Cafe USA Premieres TODAY

Nawab Cafe USA Premieres

Harshika Productions’ upcoming Telugu film Nawab Cafe is all set for its USA theatrical release.

 

Nawab Cafe is a heartfelt Telugu drama that blends emotion, relationships, and a story rooted in warmth and legacy.

 

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 20.

 

Earlier announced under the title ChaiWala, the film will now release as Nawab Café.

 

The film features Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini and Rajkumar Kasireddy in key roles, with music by Prashanth R Vihari, produced by Radha V Papudippu and Co-Produced by Venkat R Papudippu under Harshika Productions.

 

USA bookings are now open, with premieres beginning today ahead of the grand theatrical release on February 20.

 

Crafted with rich emotions, memorable music, and a visually immersive experience, Nawab Cafe is truly a film meant to be experienced on the big screen.

 

CLICK HERE! for India & USA Theaters List.

 

