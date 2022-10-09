Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan blessed with Twins

After years of staying together in a relationship, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a grand wedding four months ago. The duo have welcomed twin boys home and Vignesh Shivan posted the pictures of their new family members on his social media platform. Both Nayan and Vignesh are seen kissing the feet of the newborn twins. “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam” posted Vignesh along with the clicks.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9th in a resort in Mahabalipuram. They fell in love when they were shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhan. They made their relationship official and posted their clicks frequently on their social media platforms. Nayanthara is the highest-paid South Indian actress. Her recent film God Father featuring Chiranjeevi is doing well. Vignesh Shivan is all set to direct Ajith in his next directorial and the shoot commences soon.