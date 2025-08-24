NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career

Tollywood stalwart actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has a career spanning five decades in acting profession and this is quite a rare achievement for any artist because such longevity requires more than just love for cinema. His passion and unflinching hunger to portray versatile roles has brought him numerous laurels all these years as he continues enthrall his legion of fans.

In a rare honour which rightly recognises his immense contribution to the world of cinema, Balakrishna has been honoured by the World Book of Records, a leading organisation in the world for registering world records in several fields. The UK based organisation has included Balakrishna in the Gold Edition of World Book of Records for completing 50 years as a hero in Indian cinema.

The World Book of Records also recognised Balakrishna’s humanitarian deeds through his Basavatarakam cancer hospital and appreciated him for his philanthropic service to the society besides appreciating him for the illustrious career. This reward has added another feather in the cap for Balakrishna who was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award of the country. His film Bhagavant Kesari also won national award this year.

The news came as a heartwarming news for Balakrishna’s fans. He is currently busy balancing both movies and politics and continues to extend the legacy of the Nandamuri family.