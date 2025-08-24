x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career

Published on August 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
image
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
image
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career
image
Video: Tanikella Bharani Interview
image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur

NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career

Tollywood stalwart actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has a career spanning five decades in acting profession and this is quite a rare achievement for any artist because such longevity requires more than just love for cinema. His passion and unflinching hunger to portray versatile roles has brought him numerous laurels all these years as he continues enthrall his legion of fans.

In a rare honour which rightly recognises his immense contribution to the world of cinema, Balakrishna has been honoured by the World Book of Records, a leading organisation in the world for registering world records in several fields. The UK based organisation has included Balakrishna in the Gold Edition of World Book of Records for completing 50 years as a hero in Indian cinema.

The World Book of Records also recognised Balakrishna’s humanitarian deeds through his Basavatarakam cancer hospital and appreciated him for his philanthropic service to the society besides appreciating him for the illustrious career. This reward has added another feather in the cap for Balakrishna who was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award of the country. His film Bhagavant Kesari also won national award this year.

The news came as a heartwarming news for Balakrishna’s fans. He is currently busy balancing both movies and politics and continues to extend the legacy of the Nandamuri family.

Next Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy Previous Video: Tanikella Bharani Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
image
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career
image
Stalin re-release : Outright rejection sparks debate

Latest

image
Ghaati: Anushka, Different Goddess With Unbroken Spirit
image
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
image
NBK gets a rare honour for 50 years career
image
Video: Tanikella Bharani Interview
image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy
image
NTR fans vs MLA : Tension prevails in Anantapur
image
A Historic Milestone in Rayalaseema Irrigation

Related Articles

Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions