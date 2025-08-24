x
Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy

Published on August 24, 2025 by nymisha

Ambati Rambabu’s Late Realisation: 11 Seats, Zero Strategy

Ambati Rambabu

Ambati Rambabu seems to be in the mood for revelations. After YSRCP’s humiliating crash to a mere 11 seats, he suddenly “realised” that Chandrababu Naidu is working hard to ensure they never return to power.

Rambabu claims he is busy “reviving” his party, but revival requires more than repetitive press meets and recycled blame games. In his latest outburst, he once again accused Chandrababu of failing to complete the Polavaram Project. Ironically, people might ask, what exactly did YSRCP achieve on Polavaram in its five years of power, besides blaming Naidu and passing the buck?

Meanwhile, Naidu, now Chief Minister, is doing what seasoned leaders do, holding massive public meetings and keeping the political narrative alive. Rambabu ridicules him for speaking about the Babai murder and kodi kathi, as if those chapters have lost meaning. But Naidu understands one thing Rambabu clearly does not: voters do not forget, and politics is about reminding them at the right time.

And Rambabu’s complaint that Naidu is “working to ensure YSRCP never comes back” is laughable at best. What should Naidu be doing, coaching Rambabu on how to win? Politics is not a charity; it’s a battlefield.

While Chandrababu shapes the agenda and secures his grip on power, Rambabu is left with press conferences, hollow allegations, and the haunting memory of those 11 lonely seats.

