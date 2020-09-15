NBK pushes Boyapati’s film to December

Several young actors of Telugu cinema returned back to work and they are busy with the shoots. Sai Dharam Tej already wrapped up the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better which will have a digital release soon. Veteran actor Nagarjuna too resumed the shoot of Wild Dog in Hyderabad. Nandamuri Balakrishna who was hesitant of taking risk once again clarified that he is not in a mood to start the shoot of his next. The film’s director Boyapati Srinu wanted to resume the shoot from October and release the film for summer 2021.

But Balakrishna has different plans and he clarified that he will not join the sets before December till the situations calm down. With nothing much to do, Boyapati will wait for the arrival of Balakrishna. There are several titles speculated about the film and the makers are in plans to announce the title of the film for Dasara. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and Thaman is composing the music, background score.