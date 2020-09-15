Jagan tells YCP MPs to demand CBI probe in Parliament

Despite rising opposition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is pushing ahead with his 3 Capitals plan with the main objective of shifting AP Capital out of Amaravati. The TDP MPs, the Amaravati Capital farmers and other parties have raised their voice against 3 Capitals to attract the attention of this Parliament session. To effectively counter them, CM Jagan Reddy has now asked his party MPs to expose the alleged insider trading in Amaravati Capital City lands.

Following the CM’s latest instruction, the YCP MPs are going to raise the issue of illegal land deals that allegedly took place after the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) came up in Amaravati. They are all set to tell the Parliament and thereby the whole country that huge corruption took place in the Amaravati Capital City project in AP.

Most importantly, the YSRCP MPs’ express agenda would be to expose the alleged involvement of the TDP leaders in the Amaravati land deals. On their part, the Amaravati farmers have written to the Prime MInister asking him to pass a resolution in the Parliament in favour of Amaravati as the one and only Capital for AP. The TDP MPs have met the Secretary of Union Home Ministry asking him to take a relook at the affidavits filed in the AP High Court saying that the Centre has no role to play in Capital shifting issue of AP.