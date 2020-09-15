Young music composer for Megastar’s Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently in relaxing mode and he is lining up projects so that he will be occupied with work for the next couple of years. Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Acharya by the end of the year and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. There are talks that he would take up Vedhalam remake soon after he is done with Acharya. Meher Ramesh is the director and the shoot commences next year. The entire script work of the film is done recently.

Young music composer and Manisharma’s son Mahati Swarasagar is composing the music and the music sittings are happening currently. This is a golden opportunity for Mahati Swarasagar to prove himself and make it to the league. Sai Pallavi is in talks to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in this emotional entertainer. Anil Sunkara will produce Vedhalam remake on AK Entertainments banner. The film releases during the end of 2021.