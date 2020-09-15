Prabhas to wrap up Adipurush at lightning speed

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, his first ever straight Bollywood film. Om Raut is the director and the film is inspired from the epic Ramayana. Prabhas is completely impressed with the clarity of Om Raut. Prabhas is said to have allocated just 60 days for the film’s shoot for the project for his part. The film will have extensive scope for VFX work and most of the film will be canned on a green matte in a Mumbai based private studio.

As Prabhas needs to allocate bulk dates for Nag Ashwin’s film, Prabhas will first complete the shoot of Adipurush and he will then move to Nag Ashwin’s project after he is done with Adipurush. The film starts rolling from the first half of 2021. The female lead and the other actors are finalized currently. Om Raut targets summer 2022 release for Adipurush. T Series is on board to produce this Rs 500 crore mythological epic. Prabhas will brush up his archery skills soon after he completes the shoot of Radhe Shyam.