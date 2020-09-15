Megastar reveals the making of Urban Monk

Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised everyone in a new look with a tonsured head. Everyone felt that it was for his next film and some of the news speculated that Chiranjeevi will be seen in a web series and he underwent a look test for the same and got his head tonsured. Chiranjeevi posted a video byte unveiling the real secret behind the look of ‘Urban Monk’. Chiranjeevi did not get his head tonsured and a team of makeup artists spent hours and brought the desired look for the veteran actor.

When Chiranjeevi wanted to see himself in a new look, a group of technicians visited his house and designed it. He posted the video on his Instagram handle. This turned out to be a huge surprise for everyone who believed that he got his head tonsured. Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Acharya by the end of this year. Koratala Siva is the director and the film releases in summer 2021.