Vijayasai demands Centre to release Rs. 3,805-Cr Polavaram funds

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy raised the issue of Polavaram irrigation project in the Parliament on the second day of the session today. He demanded the Central Government to release Rs. 3,805 Cr pending dues for taking up the Polavaram project works. He told the Parliament that the Jagan Reddy Government has decided to complete the lifeline irrigation project of Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2021. The lack of funds was becoming a hurdle in the completion of the project.

Analysts say that the deadlock on Polavaram works was a problem created by the ruling YSRCP for itself. If the ruling party did not arrogantly go for rentendering, the project would have been completed by now. Very unfortunately, the Jagan Reddy regime even embarrassed the Modi Government and disobeyed its suggestions for withdrawing the reverse tendering. As a result, the project works came to a standstill for a long period. At one time, CM Jagan went to the extent of saying that AP would complete the project with its own funds.

But, over the months, Jagan Reddy Government was getting caught and trapped in a financial crisis of its own making because of its multi-crore Cash Transfer schemes. The CM also faced allegations of diverting all Central funds for Cash Transfer schemes to strengthen his vote bank from now itself.

The BJP, which has plans of its own to grab power in AP, has stopped giving its cooperation to Jagan Reddy in his efforts to turn AP into his pocket state. Now the situation has come to such a sorry state that the YSRCP MPs have to plead for release of Central funds in the Parliament despite the fact that the BJP-led Government at the Centre was dependent on YCP support in Rajya Sabha.