ACB case filed against Ex Advocate General of AP

The Andhra Pradesh Anti Corruption Bureau has filed a fresh case against former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas for alleged misuse of power in Amaravati lands. Along with Srinivas, 12 others were named and charged under Prevention of Corruption section 409, section 420 read with 120-B of IPC.

The ACB is claiming to have got evidence on Dammalapati buying Amaravati lands under benami names during the Chandrababu Naidu regime. These lands were reportedly in the core Capital City area. Meanwhile, Dammalapati has already approached the High Court seeking relief from arrest.

Interestingly, the AP intelligence has asked the Income Tax department to provide the IT returns of Dammalapati Srinivas for the last 10 years. This is being seen as something rarest of rare instances of a former advocate general being targeted at a personal level. Incidentally, Dammalapati happened to be the one who argued against Jaganmohan Reddy in his CBI illegal assets cases.

Political circles are seeing the latest case as part of the Jagan Reddy Government’s determination to suppress all sections of opposition to his 3 Capitals plan. The ruling YSRCP is intensifying its efforts to defame rivals in the name of alleged insider trading in Amaravati while Opposition is challenging why the AP Government could not prove that in its 16 months regime.