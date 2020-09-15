Bigg boss nominations: We are sailing in the same boat

Monday is nominations day in the Bigg boss house. Today 9 contestants nominated for eviction.

Akhil-Monal-Abijeeth’s irritating triangle :

In each season of Big boss, we see some love stories blossoming. Some stories get connected to the audience and some stories irritate them. In the previous season, Rahul-Punarnavi’s story is one of the main reasons for Rahul to continue till the last week though he has some other good qualities. This season, Akhil Sarthak is seen trying to flirt with Monal. At one point he asked Monal to feed him. Abhijeet also is seen getting close to Monal. But as of now, this triangle story is irritating the audience. Monal’s continuous weeping and Akhil’s moody behavior is the reason for this. We need to see how this triangle story will turn in the future.

Lasya captaincy:

As a captain, Lasya announced a post of ration manager and allotted it to Amma Rajasekhar. As she is the captain of the house this week, she need not participate in the nominations task.

Nominations task:

There is a boat in which all contestants have to enter. The boat will pass through nine ports and one contestant has to get down at each port and whoever gets down will be nominated for this week. At the first port, Abhijeet asked whether Gangavva wanted to get down and nominate herself. She initially denied but got down later. Noel voluntarily got down at the second pot. Monal did the same at 3rd port. As per the housemates, all these three are confident about getting saved through voting.

At 4th port, all the housemates forced wild card entry Sai to leave but Sohail left voluntarily. At 5th port Karate Kalyani left the boat voluntarily. Amma Raja Sekhar was the 6 th person to get down the boat. Meanwhile, there was discussion among housemates at kitchen about comedian Sai not getting down despite being wild card and despite telling that he doesn’t have any objections to get down. He was the 7 th person to get down the boat. Later Harika left the boat. It seems 8 is her lucky number. Abhijeet was the last one to get down the boat.

The insecured 6:

As Lasya is Captain of the house, she is not in nominations. Out of the remaining 15, a total of 9 nominated for eviction and 6 contestants saved themselves. Mehaboob, Ariyana, Akhil, Devi, Sujatha and Divi saved themselves. It seems all these 6 are not confident of getting saved through voting.

We need to wait and see who will get evicted this week.