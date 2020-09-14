AP Congress round-table on Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday said it will organize a round-table meeting of all political parties, people organisations and representatives from the medical fraternity on Tuesday to discuss measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

APCC vice-president Dr Gangadhar slammed the central and state governments over ‘poor’ and ‘negligent’ management of coronavirus.

“Andhra Pradesh has reached the second position in corona cases, as a result of mismanagement of corona by the state government. The state government has done nothing to flatten the curve,” he said.

APCC State Human Rights Cell chairman M Rajasekhar demanded setting up the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against atrocities on Dalits.

“The state government should constitute a State Human Rights Commission. There is no commission in Andhra Pradesh since the bifurcation of the state, which is leading to increased atrocities on weaker sections. The government should constitute SHRC as soon as possible, otherwise, we will approach the high court,” he said.