RX 100 producer is on a run in Sravani death case

Television actress Sravani has been found dead in her Madhuranagar residence in Hyderabad last week. The 26-year-old actress who aspired to make it big in films was busy with a couple of serials. Devaraj Reddy and Saikrishna Reddy have been arrested in the case after a thorough investigation. The two accused have been presented before the magistrate and are remanded. RX 100 producer Ashok Reddy too is facing allegations and he has been absconding in the case.

Ashok Reddy has been in touch from Sravani from the past couple of years and is the third accused in the case. West Zone DCP interacted with the press to reveal the updates about the case. He made it clear that the search for Ashok Reddy is currently on and he would be arrested very soon. Ashok Reddy has been in touch with Sravani from 2017 and harassed her. Saikrishna Reddy is named as A1, Ashok Reddy is A2 and Devaraj Reddy is A3 in the death case of Sravani. The statement of Sravani’s parents has been recorded recently.