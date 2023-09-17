NBK returns back to Sets

The latest schedule of Bhagavanth Kesari commenced in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Balakrishna after a short break due to Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest returned back to the sets of the film. The entire shooting portions of Bhagavanth Kesari will be completed with this schedule. The film will hit the screens as per the plan on October 19th during the Dasara holiday season. The teaser is a massive hit and Bhagavanth Kesari is carrying massive expectations.

Successful director Anil Ravipudi is helming this mass entertainer. Kajal is the heroine and Sree Leela plays the daughter of Balakrishna in Bhagavanth Kesari. Shine Screens are the producers and Thaman is the music director. The post-production work of Bhagavanth Kesari is happening at a faster pace. Bhagavanth Kesari will head for a clash with Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao and Vijay’s Leo during Dasara season.